Ranji Trophy 2017: 5 players for whom this season is crucial

The Ranji Trophy remains one of the most important markers of judging the quality of cricket in India. It is still India’s premier domestic tournament and provides a platform for players (newbies and experienced) to showcase their talent and prove their worth.

Players are often selected for the national team based on their performances in the domestic games and with Ranji being the longest tournament, players have the chance to prove their consistency. Not only do the newcomers/fringe players get a chance to prove their mettle, but also players who’ve been dropped from the national team due to poor performances.

In addition to that, former cricketers have given the Ranji Trophy a lot of importance. In fact, Rahul Dravid, India ‘A’ and Under-19 coach, convinced the selectors to pick two different teams for the upcoming India ‘A’ one-day series, giving importance to Ranji Trophy performances.

With the 2017/18 edition of the Ranji Trophy just around the corner, all eyes will be on these five players.

#5 Mohammed Siraj

The 23-year-old pacer from Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj, is one of the best fast-bowlers in the domestic circuit at the moment. Making his first-class debut in December 2015, Siraj had a breakthrough Ranji season last year where he picked up 41 wickets (second-highest).

The stellar Ranji performances earned him an IPL call-up where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 10 wickets in six games. He grew in confidence as he shared the dressing room with some experienced players like Ashish Nehra, Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

His stellar form earned him a place in the India ‘A’ squad as well, where he continued his good work, both in South Africa and India. The challenge for Siraj will be to maintain his high level and show selectors that he can have more than just one good season. With India touring many countries in the next 18 months and with a few injury-prone pacers amongst their ranks, strong performances in this Ranji season could help him earn a maiden call-up to the national side.

#4 Priyank Panchal

In the past couple of seasons, the 27-year-old Gujarat opener has made headlines with his consistent batting exploits. Priyank Panchal, who is a keen observer of the game, topped the batting charts in the Ranji Trophy last season and the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy.

