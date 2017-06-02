Ramachandra Guha lashes out at Dhoni in resignation letter, calls CoA 'mute' spectator

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A day after resigning from the Committee of Administrators (CoA), historian Ramachandra Guha on Friday lashed out at the Supreme Court-appointed committee for being a silent spectator on issues like conflict of interest, the alleged rift between Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble and treating domestic players at par.

In a strongly worded letter to chairman Vinod Rai, Guha listed the precise reasons that led to his resignation in just five months of the CoA's formation.

Guha said that Indian cricket's "superstar syndrome" was responsible for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Grade `A` contract despite the wicketkeeper-batsman retiring from Test cricket in 2014.

"Unfortunately, the superstar syndrome has distorted the system of Indian team contracts. As you will recall, I had pointed out that awarding MS Dhoni an 'A' contract when he had explicitly ruled himself out from all Test matches was indefensible on cricketing grounds, and sends absolutely the wrong message," he wrote in his letter.

The historian also expressed his displeasure over the way current coach Anil Kumble has been treated, saying that the player power in the system could also result in the latter not getting an extension despite a stellar record.

"The way in which the contract of Anil Kumble, the current Head Coach of the senior team, has been handled. The Indian team's record this past season has been excellent; and even if the players garner the bulk of the credit, surely the Head Coach and his support staff also get some. In a system based on justice and merit, the Head Coach's term would have been extended. Instead, Kumble was left hanging, and then told the post would be re-advertised afresh," Guha said.

Kumble's contract as head coach will end post-India's campaign at the Champions Trophy and the BCCI has already invited applications for the position.

In 17 Tests, Kumble saw India win a dozen, drawing four and losing just one against Australia.

Guha did not stop there and further took a dig at Delhi Daredevils mentor and India 'A' coach Rahul Dravid, questioning as to how no person under contract with an India team, or with the NCA, could be allowed to manage an IPL franchise too.

"BCCI in its carelessness (or otherwise) might have drafted coaching/ support staff contracts to allow this dual loyalty business, but while it might be narrowly legal as per existing contracts, it is unethical, and antithetical to team spirit, leading to much jealousy and heart-bum among the coaching staff as a whole. This practice is plainly wrong, as well as antithetical to the interests of Indian cricket," he added.

Guha also did not spare Sunil Gavaskar and said that the former cricketer is the head of a player management company and at the same time he is also commenting on those cricketers, thus leading to a clear conflict of interest.

"Sunil Gavaskar is head of a company which represents Indian cricketers while commenting on those cricketers as part of the BCCI TV commentary panel. This is a clear conflict of interest. Either he must step down/withdraw himself from PMG completely or stop being a commentator for BCCI," he said.

Guha also pointed out the absence of male cricketer in CoA while also recommending the BCCI to approach former India pacer Javagal Srinath to take his place in the CoA.

Historian Guha, along with former captain of the women's cricket team Diana Edulji and Managing Director and CEO of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye, was a part of four-member CoA, which is headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai to run the BCCI.

On January 30, 2017, the Supreme Court appointed the CoA after the BCCI was reluctant to implement the Lodha panel report.

It was said that they will function as the new interim bosses of the BCCI and run the day-to-day administration of BCCI till the Justice (retd.) R.M Lodha-led recommendations are fully implemented and elections are held. (ANI)