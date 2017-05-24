Raina fulfils daughter Gracia's wish, takes `Break the Beard` challenge

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Left-handed Indian batsman Suresh Raina has become the latest cricketer to have taken the `Break The Beard` challenge which was kick-started by his fellow-mate and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Gujarat Lions skipper posted a video of him showing his old and new look, which he donned to fulfill his daughter's wish.

"I realised tht my little daughter is not so fond of the beard so this 1 for you Gracia. Presenting my#BreakTheBeard look #newlook #summerlook," Raina wrote.

Raina was joined by Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is all set to take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy beginning June 1 in England and Wales.

Dhawan, who too posted his video, wrote, "IPL might be over but swag is timeless. Here is my wakhra #BreakTheBeard look. Stay Unique, look unique #NewLook"

Last week, Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan also entered the #Breakthebeard club and tweeted, "Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare. Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look (sic)."

It was during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) when Jadeja took to his Instagram account to reveal his new look to his fans and followers.

"Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard #rajputboy #newlook #timeforchange #vivoipl #glvsrcb," Jadeja had said.

Following his footsteps, opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took a break from their rough look and opted for just a moustache and stubble.

However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli refused to take up the challenge, saying that he is still not ready to break the beard. (ANI)