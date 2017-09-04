Rabada, Pollock express optimism over Ottis Gibson's appointment

​

What’s the story?

Young South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed his optimism over the appointment of Ottis Gibson as the team's new head coach and believes that with Gibson coming in it could possibly begin a new chapter in the team's fortunes.

"I know that the England players hold him in high regard, he's got experience. I've chatted to him and he looks like a nice guy. I've just never chatted cricket to him, I'm excited to see what all the guys are talking about," said Rabada to Sport24.

Former captain Shaun Pollock too backed Rabada over this appointment and said that Gibson has always been a keen tactician and his coming into the South African setup bodes well for the team.

The details

Pollock also said that the former West Indies player knows about the strengths and weaknesses of South Africa very well as he was part of the England camp during their last series with South Africa.

Apart from this, Pollock said that Gibson would be well aware of South Africa's glitches and that he could identify specific flaws with each player which could only be beneficial.

Rabada was more measured and said that he was willing to wait before jumping to conclusions as Gibson was expected to bring in his own support staff and that he is keen to learn more about his own bowling and cricket as a complete sport.

In case you didn’t know...

Ottis Gibson was confirmed as Russell Domingo's after the latter's contract was set to expire at the end of September.

He was previously the bowling coach of England. Apart from this, he has also been the head coach of the West Indies.

What's next?

Gibson's first assignment will be the series against Bangladesh which includes a two match-Test series which begins on September 28. This will be followed by a four-match ODI series and two T20Is.

Author's Take

Gibson's appointment came after a long period of speculation over Russell Domingo's future and there is little doubt that Gibson brings a certain sense of optimism to South Africa cricket which has been struggling in the recent past.

However, much will depend on how he forges a partnership with captain Faf du Plessis and what route they take.

