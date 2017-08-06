R Sai Kishore: The rising star taking TNPL by storm

​

The illusion of control is what we all seek in life, only to be shown that sometimes, no matter how hard we try, some things are beyond our control. Sometimes, life is just a happy accident. While his five-wicket haul against Karaikudi Kaalai in the second edition of the TNPL was no accident, R Sai Kishore's journey into cricket certainly was.

How else can you explain the transformation of someone who hadn't thought about a career in cricket and confesses that his priority is studying into one that currently holds the record for the best figures in TNPL and is regarded as one of the most promising spinners in the state.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner spoke about bowling in T20s, the difficulties of playing the game you love while pursuing an MBA and also his idol, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Like most Indian kids, Sai Kishore, grew up while playing cricket on the streets with his friends. But as he admits over the course of a freewheeling conversation, he wasn't serious about taking up the game until his eighth grade.

"Actually I never thought about a career in cricket," he starts. "While I was in the eighth standard, just like that, I went to a nearby coaching centre. After finishing my 12th, I had a decision to make, whether to take up engineering or play cricket seriously, I took up the latter and that's where it all began."

Studies are always the priority: Sai Kishore

While the 20-year-old admits that he chose to pursue cricket, that doesn't mean he has given up on studies yet. Far from it, having completed his BCA, he is currently pursuing his MBA and is firm in his belief that studies are always "the priority".

"For me, studies are always the priority. I don't compromise on my studies. I'm doing my MBA now and it all boils down to what college you choose and how much help your PD has been rendering you. My PD in Vivekananda (during BCA) was very supportive for me, so finishing the degree and learning the course was a lot easier," he says with the confidence of a man who knows what he wants.

While his decision to pick up the cherry and decide to bowl might have been a bit late, surely, he was always a left-arm spinner. His control and ability to pick wickets at regular intervals indicate someone who has worked hard at his craft and has done it from the beginning. But no, even the decision to be a left-arm spinner was a happy accident.

He admits that he began as a fast bowler before his coach told him that he was chucking and as a result, he turned to left-arm spin and the rest, as they say, is history.

It all began with last year's TNPL where the then 19-year-old was one of the success stories as his 12 wickets and economy rate of under 6 helped his side, Chepauk Super Gillies finish as the runner-up.

