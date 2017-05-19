Quiz: IPL Finals Through The Years: How well do you remember the IPL finals?

With the IPL 2017 final coming up in just a couple of days, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Mumbai Indians for a spot in the final against the Rising Pune Supergiant. Mumbai Indians were the table toppers but were toppled by RPS in the first qualifier which was held in Mumbai.

Also Try: Quiz: IPL Playoffs through the years: How well do you remember the playoff stages?

As we all know, this is the 10th year of the glamorous tournament and we have seen a lot of action through the years.

The IPL finals have never ceased to entertain us and to mark the occasion, we have prepared a quiz to test your knowledge on the history of all the IPL finals that have taken place.