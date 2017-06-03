Quiz: India vs Pakistan over the years

The wait is over. The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is all set to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4. This is the 4th time the two sides will be meeting in the prestigious tournament having played each other in 2004, 2006, and 2009.

India will go into the match as the favourites due to their recent form but will have their task cut out as they will face the fearsome bowling attack of the Pakistan side which consists of Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz, and Junaid Khan.

As we gear up for the much-awaited encounter, we have prepared a quiz to test your knowledge on the rivalry between the two sides over the years.

All the Best!