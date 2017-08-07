The Pujara-Rahane partnership turned the Colombo Test

​

The batsmen make a good bunch of cricketers for India, and given the bench strength that India have, these 600+ scores really don't come as a surprise. Rohit Sharma, one of the better batsmen in the squad has had to sit out because there simply isn't a spot for him. Murali Vijay, who has been rated as one of the more stable opening batsmen, got injured and Shikhar Dhawan replaced him in the squad. Another first-choice opener KL Rahul got ill, and Abhinav Mukund replaced him. Both Dhawan and Mukund got runs in Galle.

In Colombo, when Rahul returned Mukund had to miss out but Rahul made sure that he didn't miss out on scoring. So you can see that there's a lot of competition for the places in the side. One reason behind this competition is the level cricket that is being played at the 'A' level and the U-19 level.

Youngsters coming up through the ranks -- Karun Nair is a prime example, who scored a triple hundred against England -- are also being asked to wait at the doors. That's the amount of competition that India have for the spots.

While you could say that a majority of Tests played by India over the past two years were at home or in the subcontinent where the conditions are familiar, the way the team battled it out to win eight Test series on the trot is nothing short of exceptional.

Credit must be given to the batsmen, all of whom have been among the runs this series. Cheteshwara Pujara has been scoring centuries for fun, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli scored hundreds in Galle and Ajinkya Rahane scored one in Colombo.

Sri Lanka did the best that they could

This is the change that T20 cricket has ushered in. You can now see 400 runs being scored in a day, 600 in an innings, and despite getting these many, teams are left with enough time to bowl the opposition out. A healthy scoring rate augurs well for Test cricket because the matches become result-oriented. India have been scoring quickly of late and that has left them with time to bowl the opposition out after declaring at a big score.

When runs are scored quickly the spectators or the followers of the game, especially in the era of T20 cricket, are hooked to Test matches as they are treated to shots as well as wickets -- remember teams play high-risk cricket when playing aggressively.

There's an argument being floated that the draws have disappeared from Test cricket. However, I think that the more is the number of results in Test cricket, the better it is for the game. In situations like the one we had in Colombo where you had to bat out a session and a day to save the Test, and winning the game was arguably out of question, the batsmen could adopt a strategy to play positively.

If you concede a lead of 440 in the first innings and then play defensively while following-on, you're giving the opposition the chance to dominate you. The bowlers start hitting their spots consistently making things extremely difficult for the batsmen.

On the other hand, if you attack, just like Kusal Mendis did in the second innings, you get the score Sri Lanka got in their second innings. Had they been defensive in their second essay they would not have been able to score close to 400 runs.

When there's time to bat out apart from the runs, a defensive mindset rarely works. In this case, there were more than two days and Sri Lanka managed to cover half the distance, which is commendable. Had there not been much time left in the game, maybe the Lankans could have played defensively.

