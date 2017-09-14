PSL 3: Waqar Younis appointed as Islamabad United team director

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis has been roped in as the team director and bowling coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United.

Islamabad United's director role was earlier held by legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, who left the franchise to join Multan Sultans for the upcoming third edition of the league.

Announcing the news of Waqar's appointment, Islamabad United team owner Ali Naqvi revealed that Wasim had earlier worked with Rumman Raees and taught him swing, and now, Waqar will teach him toe-crushers.

Naqvi also confirmed that there were "no issues" between Akram and the franchise.

"Wasim Akram was a great teacher for our bowlers. There were no issues for him. We are thankful for his services. Wasim worked with Rumman Raees and taught him swing. Now we have Waqar Younis who will teach him toe-crushers," ESPNcricinfo quoted Naqvi as saying.

Reflecting on his decision to join the franchise, Waqar insisted that it is a great opportunity for him and that he is looking forward to target smaller regions and identify talent.

"This is a great opportunity for me. We are going to target the smaller regions to identify talent and I am excited to be here. When I used to see PSL from the outside, Islamabad United seemed like a family to me and I am thrilled to be a part of it. We all want the PSL to come back to Pakistan and we are on the right track," Waqar said.

The third edition of Pakistan's T20 tournament is slated to begin on February 9 next year. (ANI)