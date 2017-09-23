PSG miss Neymar as they drop first points at Montpellier

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Montpellier vs Paris St Germain - Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier, France - September 23, 2017 Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe goes down from a challenge by Montpellier’s Ellyes Skhiri REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS - Paris St Germain felt Neymar's absence as they dropped their first points in Ligue 1 this season in a disappointing 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday.

Montpellier managed to grab a point after a spirited display against a star-studded side who had won their previous six league games.

Brazilian Neymar, who got into an argument with Edinson Cavani over who would take a penalty in last week's 2-0 win over Lyon, missed the game due to a minor foot injury.

PSG's expensively-assembled squad had plenty of possession but they had to contend with a patchy, bumpy pitch and a compact Montpellier side that looked dangerous on the break.

Julian Draxler stood in for Neymar but the German produced very few opportunities for Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, who was twice denied by Benjamin Lecomte.

Cavani had PSG's best chance of the first half but the Uruguayan missed the ball completely as he attempted to meet a low cross in the box.

With Mbappe one of the few PSG players to impress, Cavani managed to miss the ball again in second-half injury time as he desperately tried to get a shot off under pressure from 40-year-old Brazilian defender Hilton.

Montpellier's less-heralded squad maintained their defensive discipline to claim a point that leaves them 12th in the table on eight points, with PSG still top with 19 points, one ahead of Monaco.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon)