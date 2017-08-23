After Proteas head coach role, Domingo to get another coaching gig

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 23 (ANI): It seems Russell Domingo, who is all set to be replaced by West Indian Ottis Gibson as the new South Africa head coach, already has a new job in hand.

Although, Domingo reapplied for the post in July, Domingo now seems to have resigned to the idea that his tenure was done by the time Proteas were defeated by England in the four-match Test series.

However, the 42-year-old is reportedly among the front-runners to be roped in as head coach of the Pretoria franchise for the inaugural edition of the T20 Global League, Sport24 reported.

As per reports, former South African cricketers Lance Klusener and Neil McKenzie will be Domingo's assistants.

It should be noted that Domingo's job had come under fire towards the start of 2016 when South Africa slumped to Test series defeats against India and England and also had a disappointing World T20 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria franchise, whose official name is yet to be revealed, had previously named former South African skipper AB de Villiers as their marquee player.

The South Africa's T20 league, featuring eight franchises, is slated to begin from November 3 and will run until December 16.(ANI)