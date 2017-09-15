Problem of plenty for India in clash of the titans

​

With the 50-over World Cup due in less than two years, the Indian board, in their endeavour to leave no stone unturned, have arranged to host the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in this home season of 2017-18. This comes after having had enough momentum and miles in their legs as it were, in the backdrop of the finals of the Champions Trophy in England, and trouncing both the Windies and the Lankans at their own backyards with distinct ease.

If the season of 2016-17 was hemmed in with the proliferation of Tests, this season surely is choc-a-bloc with a plethora of one-dayers.

With three or four spots up for grabs, it would be an ideal opportunity for the Indian team management to rotate the lads and figure out at least 20 names for the squad. Despite enduring injury scars and other professional occupational hazards, Team India appear to be well endowed in their stocks, as a sound bench strength shores the team up. With quality players itching to make a mark, the intense pressure to shoo themselves into the final squad for the big occasion is a huge motivating factor.

Personally, one can't wait to see how much air-speed Mohammed Shami can muster in order to hasten the Aussie batsmen into faulty strokes.

Talk of a problem of plenty!

First among the visitors are the smarting Aussies, reigning World Cup champions toppled off from one day hegemony, who suffered the ignominy of a lost Test game to Bangladesh at the start of their summer in Asian conditions, with a few of the players struggling to shake off the early season rust and others crease-tied with mental cobwebs against the turning ball.

Rest assured, they won't face such shackles in the relatively predictable one-day format, which normally has shirtfronts as pitches to fill the boots of batsmen. The clamour for one-day supremacy could not have started with a more feisty opponent, given their innate combative streak and guts.

If this series were to be an encore of the 2013 season, where India won 3-2, one can safely surmise that tall scores would be the order of the day and top order batsmen like Rohit Sharma, who chalked up a double ton and a ton to score an aggregate of 491 runs (and Virat with 344 runs) would be setting their stalls up and continuing their recent red-hot form.

That they will miss the other in-form player, left-handed Shikhar Dhawan for the first three games is obvious, but the team would be assuaged and bolstered by the presence of Ajinkya Rahane, festering in the team shed after having peeled off runs in Windies in July, post-Champions Trophy.

