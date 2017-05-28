Premier Futsal all set to go global

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI): Premier Futsal, the most watched Futsal tournament in the world, is all set to go international with Season Two of the home-grown sporting event.

The international foray of the sporting extravaganza and the association between Premier Futsal and the Dubai Sports Council makes it the second Indian sporting league to go global.

With Season Two, Premier Futsal continues its quest to not only be instrumental in providing the sport with the much-deserved recognition in India, but also set the benchmark for privately organised sporting tournaments in the global Futsal ecosystem.

Home to several leading local and global sports content, Dubai Sports channel will be the official broadcasting partners to air the semi-finals and finals of the marquee event scheduled in August 2017.

Mediapro, a global leader in broadcast media, marketing and sports enters Indian market with a strategic alliance with Premier Futsal. The association will facilitate and create an intellectual property for Premier Futsal season two, globally. The Spanish company will engage in delivering marketing solutions and services along with the production and distribution for all matches in Season Two.

The extravagant event witnessed the amalgamation of football legends, Luis Figo, President, Premier Futsal along with Alessandro Rosa Vieira, aka Falcao, Vice President, Premier Futsal and Saeed Mohammad Harib, General Secretariat, Dubai Sports Council to announce the collaboration.

Saeed Mohammad Harib, General Secretariat, Dubai Sports Council said, "We are extremely happy to host a tournament of the stature of Premier Futsal in Dubai. Excellence and creativity are two of our key pillars to foster the sporting ecosystem here and Premier Futsal embodies the same in its approach. Along with Premier Futsal, we seek to work towards paving the way for youth of our country to cultivate their sporting and cultural talents and aptitudes in a way that leads them to achieve national and international accolades while enabling the growth of the sport."

Dinesh Raj, Managing Director, Premier Futsal marking the occasion said, "We are thankful to the Dubai Sports Council for hosting the semi-finals and finals of Premier Futsal Season Two. The long-term partnership between Premier Futsal and Dubai Sports Council will ensure the growth of this unique format of Futsal."

"We are certain that our partnership with Mediapro will enable us to reach out to millions of Futsal enthusiasts in Season Two. Premier Futsal in its inception year recorded over 25 million global viewers and we envision over 100 million viewers to tune into season two, thus making it the biggest sports export from India," he added.

Luis Figo, president of Premier Futsal mentioned, "With Season two, Premier Futsal continues its quest to not only be instrumental in providing the sport with the much-deserved recognition in India but also set the benchmark for privately organised sporting tournaments in the global Futsal ecosystem. We are assertive of the potential the sport holds in the long run and its impact in the Indian market. Our alliance with Dubai Sports Council will only serve as a great platform to establish the league globally." (ANI)