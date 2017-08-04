Post World Cup heroics, BCCI mulling pay hike for Indian women cricketers

Mumbai [India], Aug.4 (ANI): After a tremendous performance by the Indian women's cricket team in the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling to offer them a substantial pay hike.

According to the BCCI sources, a proposal has been floated to the treasurer of the BCCI to revise the women's cricketers pay and also clear their pending payment.

Earlier, the BCCI had also announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for each member of the World Cup squad and now it seems that the women cricketers are all set to get even richer.

The proposal is likely to be discussed in the upcoming meeting of Committee of Administration (CoA) and the BCCI officials on August 9.

Meanwhile, the country's cricket governing body is also considering that the percentage pay for domestic cricketers be raised from the current 13% - something that was last revised way back in 2007.

"For first class cricket pay revise board is already working on a plan to ensure that domestic cricketers of all age-groups (senior, U-19, U-16) get a substantial pay hike (minimum 50 per cent) after discussions at the technical committee meeting," the BCCI source added.

It should be noted that BCCI Technical committee chairman Sourav Ganguly had raised the issue during the Kolkata meeting recently. Currently, the match fee for a Ranji Trophy player is Rs 10,000 per day and he gets Rs 40,000 as match fee.

Meanwhile, the proposal is also being made for pay hike of international umpires officiating domestic games, scorers, video analysts and selectors among others.(ANI)