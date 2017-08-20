Post Edgbaston thrashing, Holder calls on teammates to 'look in the mirror'

Birmingham [UK], August 20 (ANI): West Indies captain Jason Holder has called on each of his teammates to look themselves in the mirror and see where they can improve in the aftermath of the crushing defeat in the opening Test of the three-match series against England.

England crushed West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in their inaugural day/night Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The visitors lost 19 wickets in a single day, six of them in the final session under the floodlights, to lose a historic pink-ball contest inside three days.

Following on, the visitors were bowled out for 137 in their second innings as they lost 19 wickets in total during the day's play, thus giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only opener Kraigg Brathwaite could stay a little while at the crease as he top scored the innings with knock of 40.

The Jason Holder-led side were earlier bowled out for just 168 in their first innings after England piled up 514-8 declared courtesy man-of-the-match Alastair Cook's 243 and captain Joe Root's 136.

Speaking after the match, Holder said, "We can't dwell on it, we have to critique each performance of each player, and look at ways we can move forward. But each player has to look himself in the mirror and see where they can improve."

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, the skipper admitted that they were outplayed.

"It's obviously very disappointing, we didn't show enough fight. We were totally outplayed," he said.

"We've got to just believe, we have a few days off now, we have to use them wisely. We'll sit and talk, and formulate some plans about how we are going to go, but it's not impossible [to come back]," he added.

The 25-year-old further insisted that the team have just lost one game and not the series, so they have to regroup and believe that they can come back in the series.

"It's just one game, the series is not lost, we have believe, regroup, and come back strongly," he said.

The two teams will now face each other in the second Test beginning August 25 at the Leeds.(ANI)