PoK anthem played prior to a cricket match causes a stir in Pulwama, Kashmir

What’s the story?

The Azad Kashmir anthem, which is the national anthem of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), was played ahead of a cricket match in a stadium of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. The POK national anthem was played at the opening ceremony of the final of a local cricket tournament and was streamed live on social media.

One of the players who was present at the stadium said, “This is not something extraordinary or rare. This happens at most places during sports events, especially cricket tournaments. It becomes news only when the videos are circulated or posted on Facebook”.

In case you didn’t know...

The Degree College Pulwama has been in the news recently for being at the heart of the ongoing student protests in the valley, and incidentally, the Pulwama stadium, which was hosting the local cricket tournament, is in the neighbourhood of the college.

The details

The state government was trying to encourage local sports such as cricket and football tournaments all in an attempt to diverge from the stone pelting.

In the video, it is seen that members of the two teams ‘Pulwama Tigers’ and ‘Shining Stars Pampore’ are gathered for the opening ceremony before the commencement of the game as the Azad Kashmir anthem plays. In the event, not only was POK national anthem played but posters of slain terrorists like Burhan Wani were also found hanging in the stadium. They had distributed prizes in the name of the terrorists who’ve been killed.

The government encourages such sporting events hoping that it will integrate the youth into the national mainstream but it this has clearly backfired.

Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister said yesterday that Kashmir and Kashmiris belong to India and are undoubtedly ‘our own’. He emphasised that the Modi government will find a ‘permanent solution’ to the problems in Kashmir. The Home Minister also laid blame on Pakistan for trying to subvert India by instigating trouble in Kashmir.

Parallels from history

Prior to this incident, about 45 days ago, two local teams played Pakistan’s national anthem before starting a match in central Kashmir and one of the teams had donned the Pakistan cricket jersey. Soon after the video was posted online, the state addressed the issue and arrested players from both the teams.

Author’s take

A disturbing trend that one is witnessing in Pulwama and entire Kashmir for that matter, clearly shows the government’s countermeasures are not productive.

All of this comes across to be parts of a much-elaborated exercise to brainwash the youth to go against India. A permanent solution must be found before the situation worsens.