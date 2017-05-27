Pique, Mascherano, Vidal return for Barca's King's Cup final

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona were given a triple fitness boost in defence on the morning of their King's Cup final against Alaves as the club announced Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal have all been declared available.

Spain centreback Pique missed Barca's final two games of the Liga season with stomach pains while Mascherano was absent from the 4-2 win over Eibar with a hamstring problem.

The return of Vidal is the biggest surprise as the rightback had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious ankle injury in the 6-0 win over Alaves back in February which required surgery.

Striker Luis Suarez and defender Sergi Roberto are suspended while Jeremy Mathieu and Rafinha are still out injured.

Barca are seeking a record extending 29th King's Cup triumph in coach Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club, against an Alaves side playing their first domestic cup final.

