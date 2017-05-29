In Pictures: Yuvraj Singh's transformation in the ICC Champions Trophy over the years

The ICC Champions Trophy began way back in 1998 with South Africa emerging victorious in the first edition of the tournament which was known as the ICC Knockout Cup back then. The tournament has taken place every two years since then until 2009 after which it has been taking place once in four years.
Yuvraj Singh, who is in India's squad for the 2017 edition is the only cricketer who played in the 2000 edition of the tournament. He has been around for 17 years and still continues to play a vital role for the Men in Blue.
A lot has changed for the feisty left-hander since 2000 and in this article, we take a look at his transformation over the years.
ICC Knockout Trophy, 2000
Just 18 years old, Yuvraj Singh made his debut in the second edition of the Champions Trophy, known as the Knockout Cup back then. He was included in the squad after an impressive outing in the U-19 world cup and made his debut in the preliminary quarter-finals against the hosts Kenya.
He hardly got a chance to make a mark for himself in that particular match having bowled just 4 overs. He did not get the opportunity to bat as India finished the match with ease losing just 2 wickets chasing 209 for victory.
However, in the very next match, he played a match winning knock of 84 in just 80 deliveries against the mighty Australians to take India to the semifinals. He showed everyone a glimpse of what to expect from him in the future with that knock.
ICC Champions Trophy, 2002
The ICC Champions Trophy 2002 came just a few months after India secured a historic win in the Natwest Series in England. Yuvraj was one of the heroes of the final when the Men in Blue scripted a historic chase against the hosts at Lord’s.
However, Yuvraj, who batted at no. 6 managed to play only 2 innings out of the 5 matches India played. He scored an important half century in the semifinals against South Africa to take India to the final.
Unfortunately, the final was washed out on two occasions and India had to share the spoils with Sri Lanka.
ICC Champions Trophy, 2004
The Indian cricket team did not have a great year in 2004 apart from the historic series win in Pakistan. However, it was Pakistan who got their revenge in their Champions Trophy as they knocked the Men in Blue out of the tournament just before the semifinals.
Yuvraj had an extremely poor outing with the bat as he just managed to score 9 runs in the matches against Kenya and Pakistan. He was not too effective with the ball either having picked up just 1 wicket in both the matches.
ICC Champions Trophy, 2006
The Champions Trophy was held in India in 2006 but the result was similar to that of 2004 for the Men in Blue. Being led by Rahul Dravid, India defeated England in the first match of the tournament but lost out to Australia in the 2nd match thus leading to their expulsion from the tournament.
Yuvraj played in both the matches and scored 54 runs, scoring 27 in both the matches. Given the excessive bowling options, Yuvraj just bowled 2 overs in the entire tournament. The 2006 edition would be the last one for Yuvraj until 2017.
ICC Champions Trophy, 2009
Yuvraj was included in the squad for the Champions Trophy in 2009 which was held in South Africa. He was in decent form prior to the tournament and would have been a vital cog in India’s batting line-up in the tournament.
Unfortunately, he injured himself whilst in the nets just prior to the tournament, fracturing his finger. He was ruled out of action for 6 weeks.
For the third time in a row, India were knocked out before the semifinals. Unfortunately, their match against Australia was washed out thus denying them a chance to secure a victory.were knocked out before the semifinals. Unfortunately, their match against Australia was washed out thus denying them a chance to secure a victory.
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
Yuvraj made a comeback into the ODI side for the 3 match series against England in February 2017. His selection in the squad was questioned by many but he shut his critics up by scoring a career-best knock of 150 in the 2nd ODI.
His form in that particular series led to the selectors keeping faith in him and selecting him in the 15 member squad for the Champions Trophy which will take place in England from June 1.
He was down with a fever just before the warm-up matches but has recovered just in time for the tournament.