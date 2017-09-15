Philander doubtful for opening Bangladesh Test

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 15 (ANI): South Africa seamer Vernon Philander appears to be in doubt for the opening Test against Bangladesh later this month after pulling out of the first round of first-class fixtures, beginning next Tuesday.

Though Philander is due to play for the Cape Cobras against the Knights in a four-day game, his franchise's coach Ashwell Prince confirmed that that the 32-year-old would not be available according to Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive.

"Vernon is not available for our first game in Bloemfontein. It is frustrating because we are not in control of the situation when it comes to national players. We adhere to Cricket South Africa's guidelines, and we have been informed that a call will only be made on September 25," Sport24 quoted Philander as saying.

With all South African players making themselves available for the four-day fixture, new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson might not be happy that Vernon again has fitness concerns.

It should be noted that the seamer has not appeared in any form of cricket since the third Test against England at the end of July.

The first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh will begin in Potchefstroom from September 28.(ANI)