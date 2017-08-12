PCB recalls players from CPL, county cricket assignments

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board has called back centrally contracted players, besides the ones in contention for selection for the upcoming World XI series next month, from their ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and English county stints.

The decision was taken owing to the late finalisation and rescheduling of the ICC World XI series, which will be played mid-September.

The PCB has scheduled its National T20 Cup before the ICC World- XI series, so that the national team can leave for UAE to play Sri Lanka starting September 24.

"The centrally contracted players were given permission for participation in the CPL and English county season subject to recall if the World XI series took place mid September, they are now being recalled owing to the changes in schedule brought about due to the change in the original World XI tour of Pakistan plan," the PCB statement said.

The players have been asked to report for a pre series fitness testing and training camp, as planned by the national team management and the National T20 tournament that starts in Multan on August 25.

The players have been asked to report to head coach Mickey Arthur at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 22 for fitness and medical screening followed by participation in the national T20 tournament and preparatory camp under the supervision of Pakistan team management.

The National T20 tournament is scheduled to start from August 25 and runs until September 10. (ANI)