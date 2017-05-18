PCB is being `unfair` with me: Nasir Jamshed

Karachi [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Suspended Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed, who is being investigated by the English authorities for his suspected involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for treating him unfairly by putting other players under pressure to give statement against him.

The 27-year-old, who is alleged to be the main perpetrator behind PSL spot-fixing scandal, took to his Twitter account and posted a video of him claiming that the country's board is trying to malign him.

"PCB is being unfair with me. The board officials are pressurising players to give statements against me. It seems that they just want to malign me," Jamshed said in a video message.

Insisting that the spot-fixing allegations against him are affecting his personal life, Jamshed further challenged the PCB to present the evidence which they have against him.

"If they really have any evidence against me, I challenge them to present it to the media. Such allegations are affecting my personal life," he said.

Jamshed's comments came after PCB's legal advisor Taffazull Rizvi claimed that all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who was suspended for two months on Wednesday, was contacted by the bookies through him.

"Nawaz was not contacted by bookies; he was approached by Nasir," Rizvi had said.

A visibly fuming Jamshed further said that he would take the PCB to the court to prove the allegations against him.

"My lawyers are looking into the details and we will take PCB to the court to prove their allegations against me," he added.

Jamshed, who represented Pakistan in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is, was earlier arrested by Britain's National Crime Agency in connection with the alleged spot-fixing case.

Five other players, including Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nawaz also been suspended by the PCB. (ANI)