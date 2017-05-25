PCB announces Najam Sethi as its new chairman

Lahore [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Najam Sethi as its new chairman.

The unanimous decision was taken at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) presided by current chairman Shaharyar Khan.

Sethi will take over once Khan's term ends in August, reported the Dawn.

Along with this, two other unanimous resolutions were also passed during the proceeding.

The first was the appreciation of Khan's services for Pakistan's cricket. The members gave a standing ovation to the PCB chairman who was presiding over the meeting for the last time as his three-year term ends in August this year.

The second resolution was adopted for a Pride of Performance award for Sethi for his significant contribution in Pakistan's cricket especially staging of PSL's final in Lahore.

Khan, in his address to the Annual General Meeting, thanked all the members for their support in organizing the Abdul Hafez Kardar School Cricket Championship and Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Championship across the country.

He emphasised on the need of developing new cricket academies around the country. Khan also took the members into confidence on bilateral cricket series with India as well as board's legal initiatives on the MoU signed between the two boards.

Sethi informed the AGM that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a huge success with final of second edition taking place in Lahore.

He added that the management is aiming to hold eight matches of PSL's third edition in Pakistan (four each in Lahore and Karachi).

He further added that as many as 30 national and international parties have shown their interest to buy sixth franchise.

Sethi pledged to bring international cricket back in Pakistan and added that the Board would look into the participants' grievances and try to solve the issues raised at the AGM at the earliest. (ANI)