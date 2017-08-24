Pb Cabinet nod to cricketer Harmanpreet's appointment as DSP

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet today approved the appointment of woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as a DSP in the state police department. The cabinet also gave the go-ahead for government jobs to the two children of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, who was killed and beheaded by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in May this year. These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. The chief minister had offered the DSP post to Harmanpreet after her sizzling konck of 171 runs led the Indian team's victory in a semi-final match of the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup. She had accepted the offer and subsequently quit her job in the Indian Railways. The Arjuna Award winner's appointment is being made against a direct quota post. Giving details of the Cabinet's decisions, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister?s Office (CMO) said the meeting approved the offer of the job of Naib Tehsildar to Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh's elder daughter Simrandeep Kaur and ASI post in Punjab Police for his son Sahildeep Singh. They would become entitled to their respective jobs on attaining eligibility in terms of age and educational qualification, the spokesperson said. It may be recalled that the chief minister had promised these jobs to the two children of Paramjit while visiting the members of the bereaved family in their village in Tarn Taran on May 7