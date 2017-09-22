Pat Cummins to skip T20 series against India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept. 23 (ANI): Right-arm Australian pacer Pat Cummins will miss the three-match T20 series against India beginning October 7.

Cricket Australia have decided to rest Cummins from the T20I series with an eye on his workload management in the build-up to the Ashes.

"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," ESPNcricinfo quoted national selector Trevor Hohns as saying in a statement.

"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes Series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for Sheffield Shield cricket," he added.

The 24-year-old will fly back to Australia after the fifth and final match of the ongoing ODI series slated for October 1.

A replacement for Cummins in Australia's T20I squad will be named at a later date. (ANI)