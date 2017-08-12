Pallekele Test: Kuldeep Yadav makes debut as India opt to bat

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], Aug 12 (ANI): India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the dead-rubber third and final Test of the three-match series against Sri Lanka here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he wants to make use of the Pallekele pitch which is believed to break up quickly.

"Want to make use of the best batting conditions," Kohli said.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal also said that he would also have proffered to bat first had he won the toss.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been handed his Test debut. He will replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was suspended for the final Test of the series after having accumulated six demerit points inside a 24-month period.

For Sri Lanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando have all been roped in place of injured Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva.

India, who have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series following their massive win by an innings and 53 runs, will aim to complete series whitewash.

Lanka, on the other hand, will head into the final match, will like to show some fight in the final match before the two sides head into limited-overs series from next week.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

Sri Lanka Playinbg XI: : Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.(ANI)