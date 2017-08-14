Pallekele Test: Ashwin, Shami wreak havoc as India complete first overseas whitewash

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): A superb bowling performance by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami saw India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test to complete a three-match series whitewash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Resuming at yesterday's score of 19-1, the Indian bowlers pierced through the Sri Lankan batting to bundle them out for 181 in their second innings after the Virat Kohli-led side enforced the follow-on on Day Two.

Niroshan Dickwella (41) was the only player from the Lankan team to have shown some resistance before being dismissed off Umesh Yadav's delivery.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, bagging four crucial wickets to add to his first innings figures of two wickets.

The off-spinner was well supported by Shami as he removed three Sri Lankan batsmen.

Umesh Yadav scalped two wickets while Kuldeep Yadav, who was playing his first overseas Test, also chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, Yadav picked a four-wicket haul, while Shami and Ashwin took up two wickets each as Lanka were all-out for 135 runs--which is their lowest total in the first innings against India at home-in reply to India's first innings score of 487.

With this win, India registered their first-ever overseas Test series whitewash.

Hardik Pandya was declared `Man of the Match` for his 108-run knock while Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged `Man of the Series`.

The two sides will now head into five-match ODI series and a one-off T20 match, beginning August 20 in Dambulla. (ANI)