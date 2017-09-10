Pakistan vs World XI: 5 Pakistani players who will be keenly watched

Cricket is set to return to Pakistan after a hiatus of nine years. After the terror attack on the Sri Lankan players in 2009, no international team has come to Pakistan to play in a bilateral series due to security reasons.
Things slowly started moving in the right direction though as the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s second edition took place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Many prominent international players took part in the PSL and expressed happiness with the security measures put in place for the tournament. This played a part in convincing the ICC to finally bring cricket back to Pakistan.
In a landmark, historic decision, a World XI comprising many elite, prominent players from various international teams, to be captained by Faf du Plessis and coached by Andy Flower, will face Pakistan in three T20s in the upcoming week.
A big moment for Pakistan cricket and a moment for their fans to cherish as cricket finally returns to the country on a more permanent basis.
Here are 5 Pakistan players who will be keenly watched:
#5 Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed took over the captaincy of the Pakistan ODI and T20 teams when they were going through a really torrid time. They were ranked eighth in ODIs and their qualification for the ICC World Cup in 2019 was not confirmed.
Amidst such situations, not unknown to Pakistan cricket, Sarfraz Ahmed has shown grit and has been able to lead this team to some success.
He is a pretty handy batsman who has helped Pakistan win some tough games with his own style of batting which is not too fancy on the eye.
Pakistan, ever since Kamran Akmal flattered to deceive with both the bat and the wicket-keeping gloves, needed to look for a more stable option as a wicket-keeper-batsman. Sarfraz seems to have filled that hole in all three formats rather well.
He was primarily responsible for them reaching the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy held in England.
His leadership skills, coupled with the way he rotated the bowlers, was instrumental in helping Pakistan create history by beating India comprehensively in the Champions Trophy final.
Everybody would be keenly looking forward to seeing how he handles his men in front of the boisterous, emotional crowds at home in Lahore during their series against the World XI.
#4 Shadab Khan
Amazing control of his leg-spinners, a wicket taking googly and such composure while bowling - all at the tender age of 18. There’s so much to like the latest find from the Pakistan team, Shadab Khan.
Pakistan really needed a full-time spinner to fill the shoes of Saeed Ajmal who was banned for his bowling action. Once he rectified his action, he was no longer a threat to oppositions.
Shadab, meanwhile, has been able to provide the much-needed stability the team required in the middle-overs. His strong self-belief is something which must be lauded.
In pressure situations, inside the power play overs in an ODI or T20, he isn’t worried to flight the ball in a bid to entice the batsman and get a stumping or mistimed shot leading to a catch.
He has a calm, cool head on his shoulders, a trait which Sarfraz has exploited to great effect. He has thrown the ball to the youngster in tough times and has more often than not gotten something in return.
With a successful stint for the CPL 2017 winners, Trinbago Knight Riders, Shadab comes in fresh and that would hold him in good stead heading into the series against the visiting World XI team.
#3 Fakhar Zaman
Every team needs solid openers who can handle the swinging new ball, and build a platform for the rest of the batting order to launch from. It also helps if the opener is an attacking batsman.
Pakistan have got two talented openers for the upcoming series - Ahmad Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman. Both are really talented and can contribute big time to their team’s success.
While Shahzad comes in off the back of a successful PSL season, Zaman comes off a stupendous, stunning, match-winning performance against arch rivals India in the Champions Trophy finals.
After a tournament in which he had shown some signs of form with starts not leading to big scores, he pulled a rabbit out of his hat with a fantastic display of hard-hitting batting which took India by surprise.
And since this happens to be Pakistan’s first assignment as a team after the Champions Trophy triumph, he can carry forward his prime form into the upcoming series. Also, with competition for the openers slot in ODIs and T20s, Zaman would look at consolidating his position in the side with some good performances.
#2 Hasan Ali
After Umar Gul's rapid downfall, Pakistan have looked at finding a quality right-arm fast bowler who can provide much-needed variety to their fast bowling attack which comprises mainly left-arm pacers.
Hasan Ali has been able to establish his own unique space in this Pakistan team, taking five wicket-hauls against Australia in Sydney and against Windies at Providence, Guyana.
Hasan depends on fine control of his variations along with a deadly, attacking bouncer. His back-of-the-hand slower ball and off-cutter are among the best in world cricket currently. They are very deceptive and take batsmen by surprise which is why he is so effective.
With Mohammad Amir scheduled to miss the series against the World XI, Hasan will be the leader of the bowling attack. Playing in front of the home crowd in Lahore, Hasan would be looking at proving his worth, and entertaining the crowds with his trademark celebration.
#1 Imad Wasim
Another modern day all-rounder who does his bit with the bat, bowls some quality left-arm spin and is extremely agile and athletic in the outfield.
Imad Wasim is what Ravindra Jadeja is to India and Glenn Maxwell to Australia - an impact player. With Imad, a contribution either with his spin bowling or with some quick fire runs lower down the order is a guarantee.
With the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik in the middle-order, Imad's role will be that of a finisher. He would be expected to come in and score quickly and possibly finish games while chasing or get the extra 20-30 runs when setting a target.
With Hafeez not in the team and Shoaib Malik’s spin-bowling no longer a threat, Wasim will have to play the supporting role to Shadab in the spin bowling department.
Wasim’s biggest strength is his athletic fielding and fine catching ability. Part of a team whose fielding standards are very poor, he is an exception. And that undoubtedly would be the biggest strength he provides to this team, more than his bowling or batting abilities.