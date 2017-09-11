Pakistan vs World XI: 5 retired players who are part of the World XI

​

Over the last decade, Pakistan cricket has gone through several rough patches. Constant terror attacks and political tensions across the country ensured that no international game was played in the nation since 2009. However, international cricket returned to Pakistan when Zimbabwe toured them in 2015.

The T20 series between the World XI and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a huge event, not only for the fans, but also for the future of cricket in Pakistan. Several retired and current players will be taking part in the much-awaited tournament.

As we move forward, we take a look at five of the retired cricketers in the World XI squad.

#5 Paul Collingwood

During his playing days for England, Paul Collingwood used to be an integral part of the national team in all departments. Apart from being a dependable batsman in the middle order, Collingwood also rolled his arms over to chip in with bowling spells at crucial phases of a game.

In addition, he was electrifying as a fielder and hardly dropped catches in the outfield. Even at 41 years of age, he looks fit as ever as he looks forward to play for the World XI team in Pakistan against a bunch of vibrant Pakistani cricketers.

After he hung up his boots from international cricket, the former English all-rounder played County Cricket for Durham on a regular basis. Therefore, he isn’t short of match practice by any stretch of the imagination. It has also kept him in good shape, going into the tournament.

#4 Grant Elliott

Grant Elliott had a short career with the New Zealand national team. However, during his short stint, the Kiwi all-rounder impressed with both bat and ball. He wasn’t particularly intimidating with the willow, so preferred to play copybook cricket in order to accumulate runs.

His slow medium-pace bowling also helped him churn out wickets at pivotal points of an encounter. The Johannesburg born cricketer eventually retired from One Day Internationals in 2016. However, he confirmed full-retirement when he signed the Kolpak deal in 2017 to play the Natwest T20 Blast for Warwickshire.

He is well and truly in the thick of things when it comes to playing T20 cricket and can be a handy addition to the World XI team as they go into the T20 tournament in Lahore.

