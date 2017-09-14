Pakistan to host ICC events if security remains satisfactory: Richardson

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 14 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive David Richardson has assured that if security measures in Pakistan continue to remain adequate then the country would surely host ICC events in future.

Reflecting on the Independence Cup, Richardson insisted that the World XI tour to Pakistan would send a positive message across the world that it is safe to play in.

"The World XI's tour has marked the start of the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The World XI playing in Pakistan will send a positive message to the world that it is a safe country to play in," the Dawn quoted Richardson as saying.

The 57-year-old further revealed that Giles Clarke, the head of the ICC task force for Pakistan, and the PCB had worked extremely hard for the resumption of international cricket in the country.

"It's very heartening to see international cricket in Pakistan. The people here love cricket," Richardson said.

Heaping praise over the efforts of the security agencies in providing top-notch security for the Independence Cup, the ICC chief executive said that they would continue to financially assist the security company which is looking after the events in Pakistan for three more years.

"We are focusing on having a team from an ICC member state play in Pakistan. The PCB has been trying to have a series with India and it has taken up this issue with the ICC. We don't want ICC members resorting to taking legal action against each other," Richardson said.

Pakistan is currently hosting a three-match T20 series against World XI, which is first ever international series since March 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore when six Pakistani policemen were and some of the visiting players got injured. (ANI)