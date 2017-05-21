Oz cricketers together on pay dispute, says Ashes hopeful Behrendorff

Sydney [Australia], May 21 (ANI): Ashes hopeful Jason Behrendorff, who has been selected for the Australia A one-day and four-day squads that will tour South Africa, has said that all cricketers are on the same page with regard to the ongoing pay dispute with the Cricket Australia Board (CAB).

The Western Australia left-arm quick was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, as saying that the players are determined not to end a revenue-sharing model that has been in place for 20 years.

Australian Cricket aired its dirty laundry last week when vice captain David Warner warned of a possible players boycott if the issue was not resolved in their interest, while the ACB head James Sutherland said players could find themselves unemployed if they did not agree to the terms set by the board.

Negotiations are currently at a standstill and if a new deal is not in place by June 30, players may just opt for a boycott and examine all legal options available to them to take on Cricket Australia.

The Australia A squads depart on July 8 but that will likely hinge on a new pay agreement.

Behrendorff said,"The ACA are doing a great job for us and all the players are sticking together and we know all the guys at the state and Australian level and are all on the same page which is really good."

Behrendorff finished the Warriors' season in devastating form, claiming 9-37 - the best Sheffield Shield figures in 50 years - against eventual champions Victoria.

Australia 'A'four-day squad: Usman Khawaja (c), Glenn Maxwell (vc), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia 'A'one-day squad: Travis Head (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Heazlett, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth. (ANI)