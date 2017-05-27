Outfoxing AB de Villiers on four consecutive occasions felt amazing, says Krunal Pandya in an exclusive interview

Nearly a decade ago, the Indian team had a pair of siblings from Baroda, the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf), representing the country in the 2007 World T20 final. As things stand, history could repeat itself in the near future as yet another pair of siblings could go on to represent the Men in Blue together.

Such has been the impact the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, have created in the last few months.

Hardik is already a part of the Indian team, while his elder brother Krunal is making a statement with some consistent performances for Baroda and Mumbai Indians. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Krunal Pandya discussed various things and just like any other aspiring cricketer, he revealed that his aim is to represent the national team one day.

“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to represent the country. I don’t have any immediate goals. I just want to contribute to my team in whatever tournament I play. I would like to take it match by match, tournament by tournament. If I do well, the rest will take care of itself. My main aim is to do well consistently and represent the country.”

Playing alongside your brother who plays cricket is always a blessing in disguise as both of them can help out each other whenever needed. There is nothing different in Krunal’s case as he thinks he is really lucky to have Hardik alongside him.

“Both me and Hardik have a great bonding because we have played cricket together from the childhood days. It is good that your brother is at the same level and is playing cricketer along with you. Both of us always talk about the sport and share different things on how to improve each others’ game. I'm really lucky to have him alongside me,” he stated.

In spite of missing seven months of action due to a shoulder injury, which delayed his first-class debut in the 2015-16 season, Mumbai Indians didn’t hesitate to pay 2 crores INR – 20 times his base price and his brother Hardik Pandya’s contract with the same franchise.

Such has been the reputation Krunal has set for himself in the limited number of matches he has played for Baroda before making a mark for himself in the IPL.

Straightaway after making his debut, he became an integral part of the Mumbai Indians XI in the 2016 season and impressed everyone with both bat and ball. Unlike his brother, Hardik, who likes to take on the bowlers right from the word go, Krunal gives himself some time and treats the ball on its merit.

However, at the same time, he won’t shy away from an opportunity to go after the bowling, which is evident from his strike-rate of 152 in the T20 format. In the 2016 IPL, he scored his runs at a rate over 191 runs per 100 balls and immediately became a fan favourite.

His path to success wasn’t an easier one as his father had to leave behind a settled business in Surat, a city known for import and export of textiles, jewels etc., and move to Vadodara for his cricket.

“I started playing cricket at the age of six. We were staying in Surat and my dad, who was running a car finance business saw me playing cricket. I was already relishing the challenges of "season ball" cricket, and a local coach my father about the promiseI showed.

