Olympiakos owner Marinakis takes over Nottingham Forest

Owner of Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus Vangelis Marinakis (C) talks with his associates before a Greek Cup game between Olympiakos and Niki Volou at the Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis has completed a takeover of twice former European Champions Nottingham Forest, the English second-tier club said on Thursday.

Greek shipowner Marinakis, a divisive figure back in Greece who has long been investigated for allegations of match-fixing but has repeatedly rejected any wrongdoing, is heading a consortium that took over 100 percent of the club.

Forest finished just above the relegation zone in the English Football League (EFL) Championship this season, avoiding the drop on the final matchday.

"The completion of the purchase of 100 percent of the club’s shares follows the EFL’s review of the business plan submitted for the club," Nottingham Forest said in a statement.

"The EFL conducted an Owners’ and Directors’ test and concluded that none of the persons who would be relevant persons are liable to be disqualified under the test."

Marinakis has faced several charges of match-fixing over the years and has been acquitted.

He still faces charges of being "part of a criminal organisation" -- a wide network of individuals, who are alleged to have fixed football matches -- stemming from a separate investigation in Greece.

He has been hugely successful since taking over Olympiakos in 2010, winning seven consecutive league titles, but is also known for his short fuse with coaches.

Marinakis sacked Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira in 2015 after six months in charge at the club, during which time he led them to a Greek league and cup double.

"What we have achieved in national and European football with Olympiakos, we want to duplicate with Nottingham Forest," Marinakis said in a statement.

"Forest is one of England’s oldest clubs and one with a proud history of national and international excellence. Our objective is to bring back the glory days. We are football people to the core and we love and know the game," he said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)