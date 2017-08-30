O'Keefe replaces Hazlewood in Test squad against B'desh

Melbourne [Australia], August 30 (ANI): Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has been recalled in the national squad as a replacement for injured Josh Hazlewood for the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, beginning September 4 in Chittagong.

Hazlewood was forced to leave the field early on Day Three of the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium due to a side injury.

The 22-year-old delivered the first ball of his second over of the day when he clutched his left side before eventually conveying skipper Steven Smith that he would need the injury to be assessed.

It was later confirmed that Hazlewood would fly home following the match, but he is not doubtful for this summer's Ashes series.

O'Keefe's recall comes as a major surprise as he is still being under suspension from New South Wales and that it was quite a few months after his time in the national team appeared to be over.

National selector Trevor Hohns, on the other hand, expressed confidence on going into the final Test with Pat Cummins and back-up quick Jackson Bird as the only specialist seamers in the 14-man squad.

"With Jackson Bird in the squad we are comfortable with our fast-bowling options for the second Test and have elected to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Chittagong," cricket.com.au quoted Hohns, as saying.

Meanwhile, South Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been roped in as Hazlewood's replacement for the five-match ODI series against India, starting from September 15 in Chennai. (ANI)