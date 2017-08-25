Not me, not you, not anyone can question MS Dhoni's place in a side

​

The human mind is a slave to consistency. It favours steadiness over change.

Strangely though, the equation between the Indian cricket fan and its most successful captain has never been consistent. It probably is the only fan-cricketer relationship that has encompassed the entire spectrum of human emotion.

Today, yet again, the fan does not know where MS Dhoni stands in his books. Books, that for all intents and purposes, adorn the shelves of armchair experts.

India's topsy-turvy win against Sri Lanka in the second game of the five-match ODI series added yet another dimension to this bizarre relationship.

In spite of registering two hundred-run stands, India barely managed the 231-run target in their rain-curtailed, 47-over innings win. Collaborating with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a memorable 8th wicket stand, Dhoni scripted yet another clinical finish to an Indian chase.

Let's relive his innings and the setting that it bloomed under.

India was reeling at 118-4 when the former Indian captain made his way to the middle. A handful of years back, the probability of India chasing this target with Dhoni at the crease wouldn't have warranted speck of doubt. Today, the same faith comes only after clearing a cloud of doubt.

The final of the Champions Trophy flashed before the Indian fan's eyes, where India succumbed to a 180-run loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli couldn't do a thing, Dhoni couldn't make a difference. There truly are no words to define India's out-of-character and shambolic show that day. However....

As Dhoni once said,

"I wouldn't count it as a bad performance. It was so bad that I can't count it as a performance."

The 36-year-old took guard against a suddenly spurred Sri Lankan attack with a heavy willow and a simple cap. With critics clawing down his throat and beseeching for "practicality" in team selection, he started going about his business without a care about their words.

The words were all that there was when Dhoni failed to close out the fourth ODI against West Indies last month. His innings of 54 of 114 balls was a nightmare that plunged his career into deep voids of speculation. Truly, it couldn't get any worse for the right-handed batsman. However...

As Dhoni once said...

"When you die, you die. You don't think which is the better way to die"

