Norwich appoint Dortmund II coach Farke as new manager

REUTERS - Norwich City have appointed Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach Daniel Farke as their new manager on a two-year deal, the Championship club said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old Farke will replace Alex Neil, who departed Carrow Road in March, with Alan Irvine leading the club on interim basis for the final 10 games of the season.

Farke replaced Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner at Dortmund in 2015 and led the reserve side to a second-place finish in Regionalliga West last season.

Norwich finished eighth in the Championship last season with 18 victories in 46 games.

