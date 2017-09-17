Nordqvist wins Evian Championship after playoff

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (Reuters) - Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won the Evian Championship after beating American Brittany Altomare in a playoff on Sunday.

It was the 30-year-old Nordqvist's second major title after she claimed the LPGA Women's Championship in 2009. Last year, the Swede lost out on the U.S. Women's Open title after being given a controversial penalty in a playoff.

Nordqvist was five shots behind on Saturday but she carded two eagles for a six-under-par 66, ending Sunday nine under with Altomare.

Overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand had a difficult day and missed her spot in the final playoff when she bogeyed on the last hole to end up tied for third with past champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Australian Katherine Kirk.

In driving rain, Nordqvist and Altomare returned to a soaked hole 18 for the playoff, which the Swede closed out with a bogey.

Nordqvist lost a playoff for the 2016 U.S. Open title to American Brittany Lang after being penalised two strokes for grounding a club in a bunker.

The Evian Championship was reduced to 54 holes after wind and rain washed out play on the first day on Thursday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

  • 3rd T20: Shehzad, Bowlers Star as Pakistan Crush World XI to Win Series
    cricket
    News18

    3rd T20: Shehzad, Bowlers Star as Pakistan Crush World XI to Win Series

    Pakistan celebrated the return of international cricket with a thumping 33-run win to clinch the final Twenty20 match and the series against a World XI team at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium Friday.

  • cricket
    Reuters

    Son of ex-Penn State coach Sandusky pleads guilty to child sex charges

    The 41-year-old adopted son of Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State University assistant football coach convicted of sexually abusing young boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to soliciting two teenage sisters for sex, Pennsylvania prosecutors said. The guilty pleas by Jeffrey Sandusky came one week before he was set to go trial on allegations that he sent lewd text messages to the underage girls asking for sex and naked photographs, the Centre County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

  • COA to Scindia: No place for financial committee in new BCCI constitution
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    COA to Scindia: No place for financial committee in new BCCI constitution

    Finance committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia had left last Thursday's meeting early after posing a question about the "scope and role" of the committee.

  • 5 rule changes in cricket that should not have been scrapped
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    5 rule changes in cricket that should not have been scrapped

    From the Super Sub to the batting powerplay, here are five rules that should not have been scrapped.

  • cricket
    AFP

    Cricket: English county scores

    London, Sept 15, 2017 (AFP) - English county scores on Friday:

  • Khalid Latif likely to be handed 10-year ban by PCB
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Khalid Latif likely to be handed 10-year ban by PCB

    Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were sent home at the start of the PSL 2017 after being suspended under the PCB's anti-corruption code.

  • Alonso the final piece of the puzzle for McLaren
    cricket
    Reuters

    Alonso the final piece of the puzzle for McLaren

    By Abhishek Takle SINGAPORE (Reuters) - McLaren are confident Fernando Alonso will sign a new deal now that the team have announced a switch from Honda to Renault engines, executive director Zak Brown said on Friday. The 36-year-old double Formula One world champion is out of contract at the end of the season and has said that he needs to know the former champions have a competitive car before committing. The Spaniard won his 2005 and 2006 titles with Renault, who announced on Friday a three-year deal to supply McLaren with engines from 2018, and remains one of the sport's top drivers despite the last three years in an uncompetitive car.

  • Doping-tainted weightlifting must reform or risk 2024 Games spot
    cricket
    Reuters

    Doping-tainted weightlifting must reform or risk 2024 Games spot

    By Karolos Grohmann LIMA (Reuters) - Weightlifting will have to pass several hurdles to prove it is doping-free or it risks losing its established Olympic spot for the Paris 2024 Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The IOC had said in July that the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) needed to provide a satisfactory report by December on how it plans to tackle the problem of doping in the sport. It will now be monitored by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency past December, until both organisations are satisfied that changes have been made, the Olympic organisation said.

  • Hedley Verity gets sledged by his wicketkeeper Arthur Wood
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Hedley Verity gets sledged by his wicketkeeper Arthur Wood

    Hedley Verity was the master of spin. Arthur Wood was the master of sledges.

  • cricket
    AFP

    Cricket: West Indies' Brathwaite wants to show he's no T20 'one-hit wonder'

    Chester-le-Street, United Kingdom, Sept 15, 2017 (AFP) - Carlos Brathwaite wants to prove his World Twenty20-winning heroics were no fluke when he leads West Indies against England in a repeat of the 2016 final at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

  • What is 'Moneyball' and how might Barnsley benefit?
    cricket
    Reuters

    What is 'Moneyball' and how might Barnsley benefit?

    By Pete Hall LONDON (Reuters) - With "Moneyball" baseball executive Billy Beane joining a consortium to acquire English soccer club Barnsley, supporters of the second-tier side may soon find themselves asking what is the philosophy and how successful has it been? Moneyball shot to attention in 2003 with Michael Lewis's book "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game", telling the tale of Oakland Athletics baseball team and their incredible success against the odds, spearheaded by general manager Beane, before becoming the inspiration for the 2011 film starring Brad Pitt. Beane took on a failing team on a limited budget to an American League record of 20 consecutive wins, on the way to finishing top of the American League West in 2002.

  • Brett Lee: India's very own 'smiling assassin'
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    Brett Lee: India's very own 'smiling assassin'

    The New South Welshman might not be in action anymore, but he seems to be forever in the limelight.

  • cricket
    Reuters

    'Lucky' ace vaults Day into share of BMW clubhouse lead

    (Reuters) - A "lucky" hole-in-one vaulted former world number one Jason Day into a share of the second-round clubhouse lead with American Rickie Fowler at the BMW Championship outside Chicago on Friday. It was a lucky hole-in-one, I guess," Day told Golf Channel after carding a six-under-par 65 at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, where he won in 2015.

  • Problem of plenty for India in clash of the titans
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    Problem of plenty for India in clash of the titans

    India take on Australia in what promises to be a mouth-watering series.

  • 5 active cricketers who excel on home soil
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    5 active cricketers who excel on home soil

    Home conditions are consistently exploited by top players at the highest level.

  • Virender Sehwag 'troubled' by the way Anil Kumble was made to exit
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    Virender Sehwag 'troubled' by the way Anil Kumble was made to exit

    The former opener also revealed why he had applied for the post of Indian team's head coach.

  • KPL 2017: Bengaluru Blasters lose to last-ball thriller to Bijapur Bulls
    cricket
    International Business Times

    KPL 2017: Bengaluru Blasters lose to last-ball thriller to Bijapur Bulls

    Rain tried its best to play spoil-sport midway through Match 16 Karnataka Premier League 2017 reducing Bengaluru Blasters' target to 66 in nine overs after Bijapur Bulls had scored 125 for 9 in their 20 overs on Friday, September 15. M Vishwanathan, who scored an unbeaten 24-ball 35, looked to have helped Bengaluru reach a position from which they could finally celebrate their first win of the tournament. More from IBTimes India: Pakistan International Airlines has lost an aircraft from its inventory! Or has it?

  • Aravinda De Silva 'Still Thinking' About SLC's Vice President Post
    cricket
    News18

    Aravinda De Silva 'Still Thinking' About SLC's Vice President Post

    Former Sri Lankan star, Aravinda De Silva has said that he is still considering the offer of an advisory role by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

  • Duleep Trophy: Wet Outfield Forces Early Call off for Day 3
    cricket
    News18

    Duleep Trophy: Wet Outfield Forces Early Call off for Day 3

    India Blue could add only 16 runs to their overnight total of 216/3 against India Red as the third day's play of the Duleep Trophy day-night fixure was called off due to poor outfield conditions at the Green Park here on Friday.

  • India vs Australia: Visitors donate 2 autographed cricket bats for charity
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    India vs Australia: Visitors donate 2 autographed cricket bats for charity

    Both teams will begin their 5-match ODI series on Sunday. The first ODI will be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

  • Ajinkya Rahane Shows Why He Is Considered India's Top Fielder
    cricket
    News18

    Ajinkya Rahane Shows Why He Is Considered India's Top Fielder

    Ace fielder Ajinkya Rahane takes a stunning catch during the practice drills ahead of India's first ODI against Australia in Chennai

  • Hobart Hurricanes appoint George Bailey as captain for BBL 7
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Hobart Hurricanes appoint George Bailey as captain for BBL 7

    Bailey earlier led Hurricanes during the BBL’s fifth season.

  • India vs Australia 2017: Aussies rope in Chinaman KK Jiyas to tackle Kuldeep Yadav
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    India vs Australia 2017: Aussies rope in Chinaman KK Jiyas to tackle Kuldeep Yadav

    Jiyas is a 25-year-old Chinaman spinner from Kerala but unfortunately, he is yet to represent his state even in a single game

  • Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan becomes youngest to 100 T20 wickets
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan becomes youngest to 100 T20 wickets

    He has 137 wickets to his name in 106 T20s, including domestic and international matches.

  • Duleep Trophy 2017: India Blue take 61-run lead against India Red at dinner, Day 4
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Duleep Trophy 2017: India Blue take 61-run lead against India Red at dinner, Day 4

    A couple of centuries and a couple of half-centuries by the India Blue batsmen helped take them the first-innings lead against India Red in Match No. 2 of Duleep Trophy 2017.