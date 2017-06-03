There are no problems between me and coach Kumble, says Kohli

Birmingham [UK], June 3 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday rejected the reports of him having rift with head coach Anil Kumble, saying they are mere speculations which have been created by the people ahead of the team's much anticipated high octane opening match of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan to be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"There are lot of speculations and lot of things being written by people who are not even part of the change room, which is very strange. There are no problems whatsoever," Kohli told the media.

After India left for England to defend the Champions Trophy, it was reported that all was not well between Kohli and Kumble.

Reports have been surfacing about Kohli's alleged spat with Kumble regarding differences of opinion on selection matters.

Kumble's contract as Indian cricket team's head coach will end post-India's campaign at the Champions Trophy and the BCCI has already invited applications for the position.

"If something is being put in as a process, I don't see why people are creating so many speculations about it. It was followed last time also. The team is totally focused on the Champions Trophy. I honestly don't even know and I don't even want to know anything of this sort because in a tournament which is such big, lot of people like to find lot of rumours and especially before the start of the tournament," stated Kohli.

"They are doing their job and on their livelihood. We are focused on our livelihood which is on the field and all that we are going to focus on," he added.

The iconic leg-spinner, who took over the post of head coach from former cricketer Ravi Shastri, has had a successful tenure as under him, team India claimed the ICC Test ranking top spot.

On Friday, after former India skipper and member of Cricket Advisory Committee, Sourav Ganguly, met Indian cricketers at team hotel, it was indicated that Kumble would step down from his position after the Champions Trophy.

Ramachandra Guha, who quit a Supreme Court-appointed four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) overseeing the BCCI in protest, has said in his letter of resignation, "If indeed the captain and the head coach were not getting along, why was this not attended to as soon as the Australia series was over in late March?"

"Why was it left until the last minute, when a major international tournament was imminent?" he asked.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, former Australian Test player Tom Moody, current head coach Kumble, former Indian cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh and former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach Richard Pybus have applied for the post of India's head coach.

The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take the team forward. (ANI)