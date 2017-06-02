No pressure for Champions Trophy clash against India: Sarfraz Ahmed

Karachi [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that his players are trying to take no pressure and remain confident ahead of their high-profile and much-awaited clash against arch-rivals India in their Champions Trophy opener, which is slated to be held at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

"We are trying to stay relaxed and not take pressure. It is important to be relaxed and confident before every big game, to keep the nerves in check," the Dawn quoted Sarfraz as saying.

Talking about the bowling combination he would like to go with against the Virat Kohli-led side, the 30-year-old said that they would unleash their best pace attack after reading the pitch on the match day.

"It depends on how the pitch looks before the game. We will unleash our best pace attack, maybe three or four fast bowlers if needed, or a combination of spin and pace," Sarfraz said.

The wicket-keeper-batsman further vowed that his side would perform to the best of their abilities and make their country proud in the elite eight-nation tournament.

"You will see us playing to the best of our capabilities. You will see a fighting team. We will do our best to make our country proud," the ODI skipper said.

While Pakistan hold a 2-1 lead over their fierce rivals and neighbours in the Champions Trophy, it is India who have won 10 out of the 11 contests at the World Cup and World T20 tournaments between the two sides.

The Men in Blue, who won the coveted title back in 2013, couldn't have found a better opponent than arch-rivals Pakistan to begin their title defence in England and Wales. (ANI)