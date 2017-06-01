Nishikori stays under the radar for clash with France's Chardy

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30/5/17 Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Japan's Kei Nishikori renews acquaintance with one of the French Open's outside courts on Thursday when he takes on local hope Jeremy Chardy in a second-round match.

The eighth seed took a set to crank into gear on the same court one on Tuesday before downing Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in four sets.

A quarter-finalist in Paris in 2015, Nishikori has been nursing an inflamed wrist that forced him to hand Novak Djokovic a walkover in Madrid this month, though he notched up two wins at last week's Geneva Open.

Provided the injury does not flare up again - which he admitted on Tuesday was a risk - the Japanese would expect to have the measure of Chardy.

The pair are meeting for the second grand slam in a row, with Nishikori having prevailed in straight sets in the second round in Melbourne in January.

In all, he holds a 5-2 record over the 74th-ranked Frenchman and has won the last four for the loss of just one set.

(reporting by John Stonestreet)