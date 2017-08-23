Nike issues Team India new training kits ahead of 2nd ODI

​

Image credits: PTI More

What's the story?

The BCCI were quick in responding to Team India's complaint about the sub-standard training kits which they were using and ensured that the matter would be taken forward to Nike.

During the side's optional training session on Tuesday, a few cricketers were seen practicing with the new training kits which will be used once the India-Australia series begins.

"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri was quoted as saying.

“The players will use the new set here and also during the limited-overs home series against Australia in September-October. Based on their feedback, the Nike will decide on its official launch,” the source was quoted as saying to Indian express.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian side had expressed their concern over the quality of the training kits shortly after the first ODI and did not feel comfortable wearing them.

Nike, which first signed up with BCCI in 2006, signed a four-year deal last year, reportedly worth Rs.370 crore.

The details:

According to sources close to the BCCI, Nike sent the new training kits from Bangalore to Sri Lanka as soon as they heard the complaint about the previous kits.

During the optional training session in Pallekelle, the four Indian cricketers who were seen wearing the new training kits were MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav.

What's next?

The new training kits will be used during Australia's tour to India which will begin on 17 September at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Author's take:

Coming from such a big brand and supplier, sub standard kits were not expected. However, it is good that they responded extremely quickly and provided the side with new training kits.

However, this should not be a big concern for Team India as they look to continue their dominance against an extremely weak Sri Lankan side. After whitewashing them in the Test series, they will look to do the same in the ODIs as well.

​

​

​