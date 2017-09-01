This new NCA will be second to none, says Amitabh Chaudhary

​

Amitabh Choudhary

The long pending renovation of the National Cricket Academy could well see the light of the day, if acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India is to be believed.

"All of you are aware that for the last 12 years we had been waiting for a separate parcel of land for NCA and the BCCI had even paid 50 crores for this purpose way back in 2005. Unfortunately, this had remained in a limbo and we began fresh efforts last year. While the original parcel of land was aimed at the Nandi Hills area we this time around started focusing on Devanahalli aerospace park and I'm happy to tell you that not only the first 25 acres were registered against the amount which had been paid by the BCCI 12 years ago...but in addition to these 25 acres, we'd asked for another 25," Choudhary said on the sidelines of the inaugural KPL match.

He also expressed his gratitude for the Karnataka government on behalf of the BCCI for agreeing to give them an additional 15 acres on the same plot.

"They, (the Karnataka government) have agreed and have finally given us another 15 acres in the same plot. Which means we have an amalgamated total area of 40 acres. It's almost a rectangle which means it will lend itself very well to good designing of facilities inside that. I must also add that two sides of this rectangle will have a 45m road. So all that is developed area," Choudhary further added.

Shedding light on the course of action of the BCCI, Choudhary said that the next step would be to draft a mail which would then be sent across to members of the NCA, the CoA and the BCCI.

"Look, I would love this new NCA to be one of the finest in the world, the most creative. Our centre of excellence, as we will eventually know it, should not be second to any. It should be a cut above the best in the world," Choudhary said.

Speaking on the importance of tournaments like the KPL, Choudhary said that these regional tournaments are very important to identify players as it enhances the catchment area to nurture and mould talents.

