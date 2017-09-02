NBA star LeBron James wows fans in Manila exhibition game

MANILA (Reuters) - Basketball superstar LeBron James returned to the Philippines to join an exhibition game on Saturday watched by thousands of cheering fans, and to hold a special training session with local professional players.

It was the Cleveland Cavaliers forward's third visit in four years.

James, who showed off some moves for less than 10 minutes during the game, was scheduled to leave for China on Sunday in the second leg of a promotional tour, a local sports website reported.

The four-time Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association first visited Manila in 2013 and returned in 2015.

He was supposed to come back last year, but the trip was cancelled because of what organisers had described as logistical challenges.

