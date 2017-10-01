Nagpur ODI: Australia bat first, India recall Bhuvi, Bumrah and Kuldeep

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 1 (ANI): Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final ODI against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, who were dropped for the last ODI which India lost by 21 runs in Bengaluru, have been included in the Playing XI at the expense of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia, on the other hand, have recalled James Faulkner in place of Kane Richardson who is sick.

Going into the final match, both teams still have a lot to play for. A 2-3 scoreline will be crucial for Australia's confidence to carry some positive energy into the T20 International leg of the series and furthermore to the Ashes in November.

Meanwhile, for India, they would look to retain the top ODI spot which they lost to South Africa after losing the last match in Bengaluru.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav (ANI)