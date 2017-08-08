Mushfiqur Rahim believes it is possible for Bangladesh to beat Australia

​

The Bangladesh skipper believes that his team is well-prepared and ready for the visiting Australians More

What's the story?

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim believes that Bangladesh can use the home advantage to their benefit when Australia tours them for a two-match Test series later this month. He also stated that it if they execute their plans well, it is not impossible for his team to beat Steve Smith and Co.

"To be honest, if we can play our best cricket, we can beat any team in the world because we have that ability. If we can use the home conditions and play to our potential, I don't think it is impossible to beat Australia," said the wicket-keeper.

He also declared that Bangladesh will not shy away from playing the aggressive brand of cricket that Australia are known for and will answer fire with fire.

"We have always heard that Australia play aggressive cricket. We are ready to play against them with an aggressive mindset," he said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

Talking about Bangladesh's recent rise in world cricket, he said, "When England arrived, no one counted on us or believed that we can be competitive against them, let alone win."

"We have that -belief in us and now we have to play good cricket for five days," he added, sounding proud and self-assured.

In case you didn't know...

Australia are set to tour Bangladesh for a Test series after a decade later this month. It will be the Kangaroos' first international series after the resolution of the long-drawn CA-ACA dispute.

It will also be Bangladesh's first series after their maiden Champions Trophy campaign in June, where they made it to the semi-final of the tournament.

The details

Australia last toured Bangladesh in 2006 More

Rahim has been one of the pillars of Bangladeshi cricket in the last decade. He has seen his team rise from the rags to the riches, and has a contributed to the transition himself.

He stated that it was necessary for the other team to perform badly for Bangaldesh to win Test matches before. However, he believes that the scene is not the same anymore and that on their good day, Bangladesh can defeat any team in the world with nothing but their own talent.

He added that the biggest challenge that he and his players face in Test cricket is that they get to play very little of the format. He expressed happiness over Australia touring the country and stated that the team has been preparing very well.

Read More