Murali Vijay opens up about his comeback

What's the story?

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay who was all set to make a comeback in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League will have to wait longer as the match between the Lyca Kovai Kings and Madurai Super Giant was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Vijay opened up about his comeback. He also revealed that he was not 100% fit yet.

"It's an absolute pleasure to get back into action," Vijay had said before the game was officially called off

"To be honest, I don't feel 100% yet, but mentally I'm up there. Hopefully ,I can start from the TNPL and build from there on. Once I am fully fit, I will be informing the BCCI," he added.

"It's just my mindset and my injuries, which I have to manage properly from now on. Any cricket is fantastic for me because I enjoy playing cricket and it's an excellent opportunity for me to start my second innings."

In case you didn't know...

VIjay has been out of action ever since injuring himself during Australia's tour to India back in March this year. Along with KL Rahul, the duo missed the Indian Premier League and underwent rehabilitation for their respective injuries.

While Rahul made a comeback to the squad for the Tests against Sri Lanka, Vijay was ruled out shortly after the squad for the Tests was announced.

The details:

Vijay has been an integral part of the Indian Test setup for a long time now. Ever since making his debut back in 2008, he has featured in 51 Tests and has scored 3408 runs at an average of 39.62 with fifteen half-centuries and nine centuries to his name.

He has not achieved too much success in the ODI and T20I format so far and he revealed that he would like to change that. He claimed that his career has been one-dimensional so far and he would like to enhance it.

What's next?

Currently playing in the TNPL, Vijay will look to make a comeback to the Test side once Sri Lanka visits India later this year.

Author's take:

Vijay has been an extremely consistent performer at the top of the order in Tests and his comeback will be vital for the Indian side.

However, the team isn't missing his presence too much at the moment with Shikhar Dhawan in good form. He will surely have to fight for his place in the side once again once he makes a return.

