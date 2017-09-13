Murali Vijay and Hashim Amla: Mozarts in a Metallica concert

​

There are monsters and there are monks. There is something unparalleled about the latter. Their hunger to bat. Their desire to dig in and soothingly leave the ball outside their off stump. Their first instinct isn't to blast the leather off the ball, but instead to get the feel of it gently. Murali Vijay, Kaushal Silva, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kraigg Brathwaite, Hashim Amla, Tom Latham, just to name a few, might be classified as monks in the current cricketing world.

What defines them is their defensive style of play that very few can match. It requires something very special to be able to defend a ball with ease and grace, a characteristic very rare in modern batsmen.

The satisfaction is eternal

As any hardcore cricketing fan would tell you, it is a joy to watch cricket on a chilly morning at Lord's where the ball cuts the batsman in half, a bouncy wicket at Perth, where coming on to the front foot is virtually prohibited and a sharp turner at Mumbai, where the red soil aids bounce and spin.

A true cricketing fan will always tell you that he loves to watch a batsman grind it out in such conditions and come out on top at the end. But what about the batsmen? Do they like this struggle? Do they want this struggle?

Monks like these types of struggles. They love when the going gets tough. When they are struck on their head or beaten on the edge, they dust themselves off and take guard once again, with even more solidity.

Quite often, they bat right through the innings, carrying their willow at the end.They just love to bat and this is what provides them with satisfaction. They absorb pressure and then feast when the time is right.

Beauty in their game

