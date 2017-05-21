Mumbai Indians beat Pune Supergiant by just one run to lift IPL 10 Trophy

Hyderabad [India], May 22 (ANI): In a game which brought cricket fans across the world on the edge of their seats, Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run to lift the coveted IPL Season 10 Trophy in a low-scoring final here on Sunday evening.

Rohit Sharma's men defended their total of 129 for eight in a match that went right down to the last ball in a packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

It was some exceptional death bowling by Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson and Jasprit Bumrah which did the trick for Rohit in a match where the two-time champions were completely off-colour in the first half of the game.

Chasing the target, Bumrah gave Supergiant an early blow by picking up the wicket of Rahul Tripathi (3) but Ajinkya Rahane (44 off 38 balls) and skipper Steve Smith added 54 runs for the second wicket and brought the match in their favour.

Pune were cruising along nicely till the Mumbaikar tried to play a chip shot, which Kieron Pollard ran from his long-on position, and completed a nice catch diving forward.

All of a sudden, the Mumbai bowlers seemed to find their line and length and run-scoring became tight.

Both the teams were neck and neck by the end of the 15th over with Supergiant on 83 in comparison to Mumbai Indians' 81.

With 47 needed off the last five, it is usually the batting side who fancy their chances but with the pressure of a final, it was easier said than done. And it turned out to be not so easy for Smith and his men, especially with the fall of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

What really changed the course of the match was Bumrah taking the price wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and giving away just three runs in the 17th over. Then Johnson, who had to defend 11 runs in the last over, switched the momentum completely by picking two crucial wickets of Manoj Tiwary (7) and Smith (51) on successive deliveries.

The left-arm former Australian pacer clinched three wickets giving away just 26 runs. While Bumrah picked up two wickets and gave away 26 runs in his four-over quota. Malinga was unable to pick any wicket but he gave away just 21 runs.

Earlier, apart from left-handed all-rounder Krunal Pandya (47 off 38 balls), who watched helplessly from the other end, none of the other Mumbai Indians batsmen showed maturity and the guts to stay at the crease after Rohit won the toss and elected to bat.

Such was the batting plight of Rohit's team that they played an astounding 54 dot balls (9 maiden overs) in their full 20 overs.

However, it was because of Krunal's late hitting (three fours and two sixes) that they managed to reach close to 130 after being reduced to 79 for 7.

For Pune, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets a piece and restricted Mumbai Indians to a score which was the lowest in all IPL finals till date.

Krunal was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

This was the first time since 2008 that a team finishing first in the Points-Table has lifted the trophy.

Mumbai Indians became the first team to win the IPL Trophy for the third time in the last 10 seasons, having won the title in 2013 and 2015.

