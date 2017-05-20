Mumbai Indians' 2008 IPL Team: Where are they now?

The Mumbai Indians are enjoying a dream run at the moment and have reached the IPL finals for the fourth time in their career after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier on May 19 in Bangalore.

Unlike previous seasons where they started off really slowly, they did not disappoint this year. They finished on top of the table and will now take on rivals Rising Pune Supergiant in the final in Hyderabad.

However, things looked quite different back in 2008 during the IPL’s inaugural season. There were a lot of different players and Mumbai did not achieve as much success as they did in the years after that.

Let’s take a look at Mumbai Indians’ 2008 IPL squad and where are they now:

Sachin Tendulkar was the icon player for the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of 2008. He did not have too much of T20 experience coming into the tournament. He even missed half of the season due to a groin injury he had picked up prior to the tournament.

He played 7 matches and managed to score 188 runs at an average of 31.33 with one half-century to his name. However, he went on to play an integral role in their success in the years to come and was a part of the winning squad of 2013.

He is currently the mentor of the Mumbai Indians and is seen at the stadium in all of MI’s home matches. He has been involved with a lot of sports and social causes post retirement and his biopic is also set to release on May 26th, 2017.

Sanath Jayasuriya was one of the most explosive batsmen in the world and was the best batsman for the Mumbai Indians in the 2008 edition of the tournament.

He featured in all the matches and was the highest run-getter for Mumbai that year with 514 runs in 14 innings at an average of above 40. He continued to play for them until 2010 after which he retired.

In October 2013, he was appointed as deputy minister of Postal services in the UPFA government.In 2015, he was appointed as the chairman of selectors for Sri Lanka cricket.

Robin Uthappa had already made a mark for himself by the time the IPL came around. An exciting young prospect back in 2008, Uthappa did not fail to disappoint as he was the second highest run-getter for MI.

He managed to score 320 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.55. Unfortunately, he did not manage a single half-century.

He currently plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and was one of the leading run-scorers in the IPL 2017.

Dwayne Smith began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians before moving to the Chennai Super Kings and then the Gujarat Lions.

He enjoyed reasonable success with Mumbai in the few years that he played with them. However, he hardly played in the first edition getting only 4 matches under his belt.

He currently plays for the Gujarat Lions in the IPL. He also holds the distinction of being the second highest run-getter in the playoff matches.

