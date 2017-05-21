Mumbai have experience of winning two finals, Pune have perseverance; may the best team win, says Gautam Gambhir

What’s the story?

Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Rider’s (KKR) skipper, voiced his take on their loss against the Mumbai Indians in the 2nd Qualifier and upcoming grand finale of the IPL 2017 where the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for the fourth time this season.

“While Mumbai has the experience of two finals, Pune has personnel like MS Dhoni and Steve Smith who have won crunch moments in their IPL and international careers. For once I’d like to be politically correct and say may the best team win.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 2nd Qualifier was played between MI and KKR wherein the former conquered the game hands down. KKR were put into bat first and were wrapped up for a submissive total of 107. MI chased the target with ease as they achieved 111 in just 14.3 overs, cruising into the final of the IPL 2017.

The heart of the matter

Gambhir’s KKR had uncompromising training schedules and were determined to win their third IPL title, which would have made them the most successful franchise in the league.

Gambhir opined that the reason for their loss does not go beyond playing a better prepared opposition. KKR did give their best, but their best wasn’t good enough. MI were well equipped, they had specific strategies for the particular batsman and executed to the best of their abilities.

They had a long-on in place for the mighty Chris Lynn keeping in mind his inclination to hit straight, had a deep midwicket lurking for Gambhir and cramped Narine for room. The perfect execution of the variations by the MI bowlers only led to KKR’s batting downfall.

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of RPS, is dear friend of the left-handed double G. Gambhir recognises what it would mean to him if RPS come out victorious in the finals. Everyone is keen to see the how the opening batsman of the RPS, Rahul Tripathi, performs in the big game and Gambhir felt that the young and exuberant local boy, announcing his presence in the park, adds value to Pune as a city as well.

The championship battle promises to be a celebrated game as both are worthy opponents. While MI have the experience of winning two finals, RPS have personnel like MS Dhoni and Steve Smith who have won crunch moments in their IPL and international careers. The KKR skipper for once would like to be politically correct and opined that may the best team win.

What’s next?

The grand finale of the IPL 2017 wherein MI will be taking on RPS at a neutral venue, Hyderabad is on the 21st of May, Sunday.

Author’s take

The two most worthy teams of the league have made it to the final and that’s not just the best part. The showdown will be legendary.

All eyes are on Rahul Tripathi; the youngster failed to showcase his talent in the 1st Qualifier and will desire to soak the pressure and make a statement in the big game. Often, star players are expected to perform in games such as the finals of a league. But every now and then a bolt from the blue strikes and steals the show.

The Manvinder Bisla (KKR opener) knock of 89 of 48 deliveries in the IPL 2012 final played between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings was a one that denied CSK the title. Such a performance may be expected from the rising supergiant, Rahul Tripathi.