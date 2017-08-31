MS Dhoni set to break two world records in his 300th ODI

​

Dhoni has been an incredibly productive series so far

What's the story?

India might have already won the ODI series but the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka could be a record-breaking encounter as MS Dhoni is on the verge of breaking two ODI world records. The Indian wicketkeeper who already jointly holds the record for most ODI stumpings and most ODI not outs can claim the record all for himself.

Having gone past Mohammad Azharuddin into fourth place on the list of most ODI runs for India, Dhoni will be looking to add two more ODI world records when India take to the field at the R Premadasa Stadium. The 36-year-old will be playing in his 300th ODI and will become only the sixth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh to achieve that milestone.

In case you didn't know...

MS Dhoni already equaled two world records in the ongoing ODI series. In the second ODI against Sri Lanka, he went level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara as he claimed his 99th ODI stumpings, a world record. In the third ODI, where he along with Rohit Sharma guided India to a series win, he equaled Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas' record of 72 ODI not outs, another world record.

The heart of the matter

Questions might have been asked about MS Dhoni's place in the side and the chairman of selectors himself might have said that the 36-year-old's place in the side is not certain but MS Dhoni has let his bat do all the talking in the series so far. In both games in which he has batted in the series, he has remained not out and saw India over the line.

Although he didn't get a chance to bat in the first ODI, when India was in trouble in the second, it was he along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar who stitched up a crucial century partnership to help India over the line. In the third ODI as well, along with Rohit Sharma, Dhoni's unbeaten half-century saw India home and sealed the series.

What's next?

With a 3-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series, India will be looking to whitewash Sri Lanka in the ODIs, just as they did in Tests. Following this ODI series, Dhoni looks set to feature for India in Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of India that begins on September 17.

Author's take

So far the ODI series has been a record-breaking one for MS Dhoni as he has already equaled two all-time ODI records. His form in the series and in the calendar year in ODIs just highlight that while he might be 36, he isn't done just yet. And even if he doesn't break both records in the fourth ODI, it is just a matter of time before he claims two more world records in what has already been a glittering career.

​